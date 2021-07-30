Miguel Cabrera weighs in on Detroit Pistons drafting Cade Cunningham

Everybody and their brother (or sister) has an opinion on the Detroit Pistons and their decision to select Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and that includes Detroit Tigers future Hall of Famer, Miguel Cabrera.

Prior to the Tigers game on Friday night, Miggy had a great take on the arrival of Cunningham in the Motor City.

“The Pistons are going to be Bad Boys again,” Cabrera said.

Let’s hope so, Miggy!

