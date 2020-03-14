Minnesota Vikings trash could become Detroit Lions (fan’s) treasure

During the offseason leading up to the 2019 campaign, Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn went all-in when it came to the tight end position. Not only did Quinn sign free agent TEs Jesse James and Logan Thomas, but he also selected T.J. Hockenson in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Because of that, some fans may shake their heads if Quinn makes the following transaction but in due time, one writer believes Lions fans will fall in love.

On Saturday, the Minnesota Vikings announced they are cutting TE David Morgan, making him a free agent who is able to sign with any team.

But the Vikings trash end up being the Detroit Lions (fans) treasure?

According to Erik Schlitt of Lions Wire, Lions fans would “fall in love” with Morgan if Bob Quinn were to add him to the roster.

In 2019, Morgan was forced to sit out the entire season with a knee injury but if he is back to 100%, he could be an asset to the Lions.

Coming out of UTSA in 2016, Morgan was considered one of the best blocking tight ends in the country and though he will not make a ton of plays with the football, he could certainly help the Lions rushing attack.

Nation, would you like to see the Lions go out and sign David Morgan or would you rather they bring back a guy like Logan Thomas?