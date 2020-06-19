MLB Insider Peter Gammons believes deal will be reached by Monday

A return to play deal could be on the horizon for Major League Baseball, according to MLB Insider Peter Gammons.

While speaking on the “Mully & Haugh Show” earlier today, Gammons explained that he believes the two sides will come to an agreement for the 2020 season on Monday.

“I think by Monday, they work this whole thing out,” Gammons said on the Mully & Haugh Show on Friday. “I think that we’ve overlooked a little bit how complex the pandemic issue is in both sides coming back.