MMA fighter Khetag Pliev loses finger in middle of match [Graphic Video]

Well, this is certainly something that can be filed under the “things I never thought I would have to write” category.

As you will see in the video below, MMA fighter Khetag Pliev lost his finger in the middle of a match on Thursday night.

From TMZ:

The images were INSANE … video of 37-year-old Pliev in his corner showed the ring finger on his left hand had been completely severed at some point during his match.

The problem? For several minutes, nobody could find the missing digit!

Eventually, Pliev’s finger was found tucked away in his glove — where it had been the entire time — but, here’s the crazy part … Pliev did NOT immediately go to the hospital to have it reattached!!!

Haydak says Pliev actually begged to continue the match … and even though officials wouldn’t let him, he still stayed in the ring for the post-fight announcement, where Goodale was rewarded with a TKO decision.

“It was crazy,” Haydak said. “He didn’t even flinch. He was getting ready to do the [official] decision and I was like, ‘Uh, guys, get him out of the cage and go put his finger back on.'”

Pliev — who did ultimately go to the emergency room to have his finger attached — says he believes he suffered the injury after Goodale had grabbed at his glove early in the fight.

“In the second round, he caught my glove with one hand and held it,” Pliev said. “I felt my finger snapped. He kept pulling my glove and my finger snapped. We kept fighting.”

"When the second round was finished, I see my [bone] was out in the open. I wanted to keep fighting, because I felt like I had this guy. But, the doctor saw that and stopped the fight. "I do not even have words for this.