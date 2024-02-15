Monty Williams pushes back against Phoenix Suns after Isaiah Stewart arrest

Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams pushes back on the timing of his former team's statement following the Isaiah Stewart arrest.

Prior to yesterday's game between the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center, tensions flared when Detroit's Isaiah Stewart engaged in a pre-game altercation with Phoenix's Drew Eubanks. The situation escalated when Stewart delivered a sucker punch to Eubanks, leading to Stewart's arrest by local police. Following the game, the Suns issued a statement addressing the incident. However, Pistons head coach Monty Williams, who previously served as the head coach of Phoenix before joining Detroit, expressed dissatisfaction with the timing of the statement.

The Suns released a statement on the Isaiah Stewart incident after their win over Detroit

The Suns released the following statement after their victory over Detroit in last night's game:

“The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable. We unequivocally support Drew, and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA.”

Following his arrest, Stewart was given a citation and then released.

Monty Williams pushes back on the timing of the Suns statement

But for Williams, he clearly did not appreciate the timing of the statement, and instead stated his belief that all facts should have been allowed to come out first.

“I know there were some statements put out. The thing for me, is to get all of the information and make sure I’m clear on what happened,” Williams said in response.

Williams then voiced his belief that Phoenix's characterization of Stewart's actions as “unprovoked” was an irresponsible reaction.

“The NBA will do an investigation. I’ve talked to (Stewart). He shared with me what happened. Our people have talked to him and they have information, but for me to come here and make a statement, that would be a bit irresponsible.

“I know the Suns put out a statement and said it was ‘unprovoked.' I think that is irresponsible for them to do that when you really don’t know because two sides are giving their story.”

“I think until you find out everything, you can’t make those statements. I heard about that and I just thought that did not need to happen.”

Williams made a valid point by suggesting that all the facts should have been thoroughly examined before passing judgment on the altercation between Stewart and Eubanks.

However, it's essential to acknowledge that resorting to physical violence was not an appropriate reaction from Stewart, regardless of the nature of his disagreement with Eubanks. It's likely he will face significant consequences for his actions.