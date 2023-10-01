New Detroit Lions Documentary Featuring Superfans to Air on Sunday

Over the years, the Detroit Lions have endured their share of ups and downs on the field, but one constant remains, their unwavering fanbase. Despite the team's struggle to secure playoff victories or division championships, the Lions have a loyal following that includes a special group of superfans.

These dedicated supporters have become synonymous with the Lions' gameday experience, known for their vibrant tailgate parties in Eastern Market, a bustling outdoor market located just a stone's throw away from Ford Field.

Now, Yellow Flag Creative Group, a Southfield-based digital marketing firm, is set to bring the unique world of these superfans to the forefront with their documentary titled “Roar in the D: A Fan Story.” This documentary delves into the antics, camaraderie, and enduring spirit of Lions' superfans, offering viewers an inside look at their passionate celebrations.

A Tale of Fandom and Community

The documentary, “Roar in the D: A Fan Story,” takes viewers on a journey through the colorful world of Detroit Lions superfans. It's more than just a collection of fan stories; it's a testament to the enduring bond between a city and its team.

The film premieres on Sunday at 12:30 pm. ET on WXYZ-Channel 7 in Detroit and Yellow Flag's YouTube channel, making it accessible to Lions fans and football enthusiasts alike. Additionally, it will have future airings on both WXYZ-Channel 7 and WMYD-Channel 20, ensuring that the story of Lions' superfans reaches a broad audience.

Karen Johnson, a marketing manager for Yellow Flag and a seasoned tailgater herself, conceived the idea for the documentary after 15 years of immersing herself in Eastern Market's eclectic bunch of Lions fans. The project aims to capture the unique blend of passion, eccentricity, and camaraderie that defines this community of superfans.

Bottom Line – Celebrating the Heart of Fandom

“Roar in the D: A Fan Story” isn't just a football documentary; it's a celebration of the spirit that binds a team to its fans. It serves as a reminder that true fandom transcends the wins and losses on the field, emphasizing the power of community and shared passion.

Whether you're a die-hard Lions fan or simply appreciate the dedication of superfans, this documentary promises to be a heartwarming journey through the world of Detroit Lions fandom. Tune in to witness the vibrant traditions and enduring friendships that keep the roar alive in the Motor City.