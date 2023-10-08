Detroit Sports Nation Logo

New York Jets troll Sean Payton after whooping Denver Broncos [Photo]

New York Jets troll Sean Payton: OH. MY. GOODNESS!!! This is SOOOOO perfect!

New York Jets troll Sean Payton after whooping Denver Broncos

In the world of the NFL, there's always room for a good-natured rivalry and some playful banter. During the offseason, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton fired the first shot, calling out the New York Jets for their efforts to “win the offseason.” Little did he know that his words would come back to haunt him in an unexpected and hilarious way.

Inside The Article
New York Jets troll Sean Payton after whooping Denver BroncosJets Soar to VictoryAn Epic Troll JobThe Inside Joke
jets New York Jets troll Sean Payton

Jets Soar to Victory

Fast forward to Week 5, when the New York Jets faced off against the Denver Broncos at the iconic Mile High Stadium. It was a game that would prove to be memorable not just for the victory but for the sweet taste of redemption the Jets savored.

In a stunning second-half performance, the Jets dominated the Broncos, securing a solid 31-21 victory. It was a win that spoke volumes and showed that the Jets were not just “trying to win the offseason” but also striving to make their presence known on the field.

Read More

2023 NFL Coverage Maps: Week 5

2023 NFL Coverage Maps: Week 4

2023 NFL Coverage Maps: Week 3

An Epic Troll Job

The real action, however, took place after the final whistle. Whoever is behind the Jets' Twitter/X account decided it was time to have some fun at Coach Sean Payton's expense. And oh boy, did they deliver an epic troll job that had fans and followers alike in stitches.

The Jets posted a photo that left everyone doing double takes. The image depicted none other than comedian Kevin James, known for his roles in various comedy films and shows. But what's the punchline, you ask? Well, it turns out that Kevin James played Sean Payton in the movie “Home Team.”

The Inside Joke

For those scratching their heads, “Home Team” is a heartwarming film that tells the story of Sean Payton returning to his hometown after being terminated as an NFL head coach due to a scandal. He embarks on a journey of redemption by coaching his 12-year-old son's Pop Warner football team.

The connection becomes clear: Kevin James, portraying Payton, now appeared as the head coach of the Broncos in the Jets' playful jab. It was a clever and humorous way to respond to Payton's offseason comments.

Like it or not, the Jets won twice on Sunday!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?