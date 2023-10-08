New York Jets troll Sean Payton after whooping Denver Broncos [Photo]

New York Jets troll Sean Payton after whooping Denver Broncos

In the world of the NFL, there's always room for a good-natured rivalry and some playful banter. During the offseason, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton fired the first shot, calling out the New York Jets for their efforts to “win the offseason.” Little did he know that his words would come back to haunt him in an unexpected and hilarious way.

Jets Soar to Victory

Fast forward to Week 5, when the New York Jets faced off against the Denver Broncos at the iconic Mile High Stadium. It was a game that would prove to be memorable not just for the victory but for the sweet taste of redemption the Jets savored.

In a stunning second-half performance, the Jets dominated the Broncos, securing a solid 31-21 victory. It was a win that spoke volumes and showed that the Jets were not just “trying to win the offseason” but also striving to make their presence known on the field.

An Epic Troll Job

The real action, however, took place after the final whistle. Whoever is behind the Jets' Twitter/X account decided it was time to have some fun at Coach Sean Payton's expense. And oh boy, did they deliver an epic troll job that had fans and followers alike in stitches.

The Jets posted a photo that left everyone doing double takes. The image depicted none other than comedian Kevin James, known for his roles in various comedy films and shows. But what's the punchline, you ask? Well, it turns out that Kevin James played Sean Payton in the movie “Home Team.”

when you lose to the "offseason champs" pic.twitter.com/FzNIqGWZks — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 8, 2023

The Inside Joke

For those scratching their heads, “Home Team” is a heartwarming film that tells the story of Sean Payton returning to his hometown after being terminated as an NFL head coach due to a scandal. He embarks on a journey of redemption by coaching his 12-year-old son's Pop Warner football team.

The connection becomes clear: Kevin James, portraying Payton, now appeared as the head coach of the Broncos in the Jets' playful jab. It was a clever and humorous way to respond to Payton's offseason comments.

Like it or not, the Jets won twice on Sunday!