Aaron Rodgers torches ‘Insecure’ Sean Payton for comments

The brewing feud between Sean Payton and the New York Jets is turning up the heat, with Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers stepping into the fray. Rodgers, an ardent supporter of Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, issued a stern warning to Payton to refrain from badmouthing his coach.

This verbal punch-up began when Payton lambasted Hackett's performance as the Broncos coach last season. Rodgers was taken aback by these comments, finding them out of line for a fellow coach to make. It's worth noting that Rodgers' decision to play for the Jets was significantly influenced by Hackett's presence on the coaching staff, following their successful collaboration in Green Bay.

“Yeah, I love Nathaniel Hackett, and those comments were very surprising, for a coach to do that to another coach,” Rodgers said Sunday during an interview with NFL Network after New York's practice Sunday.

“I thought it was way out of line, inappropriate, and I think he needs to keep my coach's name out of his mouth.”

“My love for Hack goes deep, you know, we had some great years together in Green Bay,” Rodgers continued. “(We) kept in touch, love him and his family, he's an incredible family man and an incredible dad. And on the field, he's arguably my favorite coach I've ever had in the NFL. Just his approach to it, how he makes it fun, how he cares about the guys, just how he goes about his business with respect, with leadership, with honesty, with integrity.

“It made me feel that bad that someone (Payton) who's accomplished a lot in the league is that insecure that they have to take another man down to set themselves up for some sort of easy fall if it doesn't go well for that team this year.”

“He (Hackett) is arguably my favorite coach I’ve ever had in the NFL. I thought it was way out of line, inappropriate, and I think he needs to keep my coaches’ names out of his mouth.” – ⁦@AaronRodgers12⁩ to me on Sean Payton’s quotes ⁦@nflnetwork⁩ ⁦@NFL⁩ pic.twitter.com/f7Aur2WgMc — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) July 30, 2023

Key Points

Aaron Rodgers defends Nathaniel Hackett against Sean Payton's criticisms.

Rodgers found Payton's comments inappropriate and out of line.

Rodgers' decision to play for the Jets was significantly influenced by Hackett's presence.

Bottom Line – Rodgers Fires Back

As you can tell by Rodgers' comments above, he is clearly not a huge fan of Sean Payton at this time. What makes this even better is that the Jets will travel to Denver to face the Broncos in Week 5 of the 2023 regular season.