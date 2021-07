Sharing is caring!

Never try to catch a home run ball with your cell phone.

I never thought I would have to type that but after watching what just happened in the Mets vs. Reds game, I figured I would pass that piece of advice along.

Watch as Jonathan Villar of the Mets hits a home run that a fan attempts to catch with his phone. As you may suspect, it did not work out well for the phone.

Jonathan Villar goes yard to get the Mets going 💥 pic.twitter.com/f5L9FYntyH — SNY (@SNYtv) July 21, 2021