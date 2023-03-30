New York Mets place Justin Verlander on IL to start 2023 season

Welp, that did not take long. According to a report from the New York Mets, Justin Verlander will be placed on the IL with a low-grade teres major strain. He will continue throwing at moderate intensity and we will rescan in a week. During the offseason, Verlander signed a 2-year, $86,666,666 fully guaranteed contract with the Mets.

Key Points

The Mets hoped that Verlander, along with former teammate Max Scherzer, would help them contend for a World Series title. However, Verlander's injury puts a damper on those hopes as he starts the season on the IL.

Bottom Line: Bad news for Justin Verlander and the New York Mets

