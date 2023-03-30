Merch
New York Mets place Justin Verlander on IL to start 2023 season

Welp, that did not take long. According to a report from the New York Mets, Justin Verlander will be placed on the IL with a low-grade teres major strain. He will continue throwing at moderate intensity and we will rescan in a week. During the offseason, Verlander signed a 2-year, $86,666,666 fully guaranteed contract with the Mets.

Key Points

  • Verlander, who signed a 2-year, $86,666,666 contract with the New York Mets in the offseason, has been placed on the IL with a low-grade teres major strain according to a report from the team.
  • The Mets hoped that Verlander, along with former teammate Max Scherzer, would help them contend for a World Series title. However, Verlander's injury puts a damper on those hopes as he starts the season on the IL.
  • Verlander will continue to throw at a moderate intensity and will be rescanned in a week. The team is hopeful that the injury is not serious and that Verlander will be ready to return to the rotation as soon as he is eligible.

Bottom Line: Bad news for Justin Verlander and the New York Mets

The Mets signed Verlander during the offseason, pairing him with his former Detroit Tigers teammate, Max Scherzer. The hope is that Verlander would push the Mets over the hump and that they would contend for a World Series title. Now, he is starting the season in the IL, with a low-grade teres major strain, though the plan is that he will continue to throw at a moderate intensity with a rescan coming in a week. Hopefully, the scan goes well, and Verlander is ready to return to the Mets rotation as soon as he becomes eligible.

