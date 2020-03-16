NFL announces postponement of off-season activities, changes free agency rules

The NFL has sent a memo to teams that implement new rules for free agency and postpones off-season training activities indefinitely.

As you can see below, teams may no longer meet with free agents at a club facility and club personnel, including medical staff, may not travel to meet with free-agent players. In addition, all off-season Team Activities will be delayed indefinitely.

In a memo to teams, the NFL has implemented new rules for free agency and postponed the off-season training activities indefinitely, in a memo obtained by ESPN. pic.twitter.com/gFkSErJBa4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

- Advertisement -