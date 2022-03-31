NFL Draft guru says ‘it sucks’ for Detroit Lions to have the No. 2 overall pick

Earlier this week, at the NFL owner’s meetings, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes told reporters that he has already had dialogue with multiple teams in regards to trading for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

But in order for a trade to go down involving the Lions and their No. 2 pick, there has to be a specific player that another team covets enough to trade additional draft assets to move up.

ESPN NFL Draft guru Todd McShay believes this is a tough year for the Lions to have the No. 2 pick.

“It sucks for Detroit this year because there’s … no elite quarterback where they can solve that problem moving forward,” ESPN’s Todd McShay said in a video conference Thursday. “And then there’s, knowing the quarterback situation, there’s no — the next two best players on a lot of teams’ boards are the offensive tackles, and they’re in really good shape there moving forward. I just think it’s tough how it plays out.”

“I don’t see it happening, man. I don’t,” McShay said. “If you think about just moving up just one, two, three spots, how much you have to give up in order to do so because of the importance of those top picks, I just don’t see a team being willing. Now when we get into the teens and later in the first round, I think there’s going to be a lot of trades there. I really do, because teams want a quarterback, a run on wide receivers. The edge guys, the run is start coming to an end. But I don’t think at No. 2.

“I’d be surprised if Detroit got a legitimate, respectable offer to move out of that No. 2 spot. If they did, I would jump at it because the same player you’re going to get at three, four or five is what you’re going to wind up taking at No. 2 anyway, especially without that big need at offensive tackle.”

Unfortunately, I happen to agree with McShay that it is highly unlikely that a team will be willing to give up what it takes to move up to No. 2.

That being said, it only takes one team to fall in love with a player and that is exactly what Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes is hoping for.