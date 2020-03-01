NFL ‘people in the know’ reveal who they believe the Detroit Lions will select with No. 3 pick

We still have a way to go before the start of the 2020 NFL Draft but everybody and their brother, sister, cousin, and dog have an opinion on what the Detroit Lions should do with their No. 3 pick.

But what about the NFL ‘people in the know’ who are much closer to things than we are?

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press recently spent a day at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine asking around to find out who they think the Lions will select with the No. 3 pick.

According to Birkett, 8.5 of the 13 people he surveyed, which included “a mix of scouts and general managers, assistant coaches, coordinators and even two agents I’d consider to have a pulse on the draft with likely top-10 picks” said the Lions would select Ohio State CB Jeffrey Okudah when they are on the clock at No. 3. Birkett noted that the “.5” was because one of the people asked said the Lions would trade down.

Nation, what do you think the Lions will/should do with the No. 3 pick?