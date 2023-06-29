Merch
Lions News Reports

NFL releases report dates for 2023 Detroit Lions

By W.G. Brady
The 2023 Detroit Lions have already released their full training camp schedule, which you can see in its entirety by clicking here, and now we know when the rookies and veterans will be reporting to camp.

On Wednesday, the NFL released its 2023 Training Camp Reporting Dates and Locations and as you can see below, Lions' rookies will report for duty on July 19, while the veterans will arrive at the Allen Park facilities on July 22.

  • The Lions have already announced their full training camp schedule
  • The NFL has released its training camp report dates
  • Lions rookies will report on July 19, while veterans will report on July 22

Bottom Line: The 2023 NFL Season is Coming Quickly!

We are just about one month away from the start of training camp, which means it will not be too much longer before we get to watch our 2023 Detroit Lions take the field. In fact, the Lions will play in the first NFL game of the season when they take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on September 7 on Thursday Night Football.

