The highly anticipated 2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage is set to open its doors for the 17th consecutive year at the team's headquarters and training facility in Allen Park. Kicking off with the Back Together Weekend on July 29 and 30, this year's training camp promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. With the inclusion of joint practices with the New York Giants and the Jacksonville Jaguars, attendees can look forward to witnessing exciting matchups and gaining insights into the team's preparations for the upcoming season.

2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp details revealed

Here is the full training camp schedule via the Detroit Lions:

Date Gates Open Practice Begins Saturday, July 29 **Exclusive to Lions Loyal Members** 7:30 A.M. 8:30 A.M. Sunday, July 30 7:30 A.M. 8:30 A.M. Monday, July 31 7:30 A.M. 8:30 A.M. Wednesday, August 2 **Exclusive to Early Renewal Lions Loyal Members** 7:30 A.M. 8:30 A.M. Thursday, August 3 7:30 A.M. 8:30 A.M. Saturday, August 5 9:30 A.M. 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, August 8 JOINT PRACTICE WITH NEW YORK GIANTS **Exclusive to Lions Loyal Members** 9:30 A.M. 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, August 9 JOINT PRACTICE WITH NEW YORK GIANTS 9:30 A.M. 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, August 16 JOINT PRACTICE WITH JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS **Exclusive to Lions Loyal Members** 9:30 A.M. 10:30 A.M. Thursday, August 17 JOINT PRACTICE WITH JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS 9:30 A.M. 10:30 A.M.

Key Points

Detroit Lions Training Camp will take place at the team's headquarters and training facility in Allen Park, opening its doors for the 17th-straight year.

Back Together Weekend, scheduled for July 29 and 30, marks the start of the training camp and sets the tone for the exciting season ahead.

This year's training camp will feature two joint practices with the New York Giants and two with the Jacksonville Jaguars, providing fans with the opportunity to observe the Lions' interactions with other NFL teams.

To attend the training camp, fans must register for free tickets, with a maximum of four tickets per person. Registration will begin on July 19 at www.detroitlions.com/trainingcamp.

Lions Loyal Members will have exclusive access to three practices, and early renewal Lions Loyal Members will have an additional exclusive practice available to them. Members will receive specific information via email on July 12 on how to claim their tickets.

The gates will open one hour before the listed practice time, ensuring fans have ample time to soak in the atmosphere and engage in various activities.

Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage is a family-friendly event that offers a range of exciting activities for fans of all ages. Attendees can look forward to opportunities such as taking photos with Roary, the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders, and Lions Legends, as well as participating in ticket and merchandise giveaways.

In addition, there will be engaging tailgate games, free face painting, and talented balloon artists to entertain attendees throughout the training camp.

Local Detroit-area food trucks will be present at the training camp, offering a variety of delectable food options and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase, ensuring fans can fuel their excitement while enjoying tasty treats.

Bottom Line – Mark Your Calendars!

The 2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage is an event that fans simply cannot miss. From the electrifying joint practices to the array of engaging activities for all ages, the training camp promises an unforgettable experience. Make sure to mark your calendars for Back Together Weekend on July 29 and 30 and visit www.detroitlions.com/trainingcamp to register for free tickets starting July 19. Join the Lions as they embark on their journey towards an exciting season, and be part of the roar that fuels their success.