NFL writer has bold prediction for Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford

Prior to suffering a back injury midway through the 2019 regular season, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was on pace to throw for 4,998 yards. Though the Lions were 3-4-1 during the first eight games of the season, Stafford was playing at a very high level and some even say he was playing at an MVP level.

For the Lions to bounce back in 2020, Stafford, who is reportedly 100% healthy and ready to roll, will have to duplicate what he did last year and maybe even crank it up a notch.

In a piece recently published by NFL.com, Adam Schein makes his bold predictions for the 2020 NFL season and one of those predictions just so happens to include Stafford.

Schein’s bold prediction is that Stafford will lead the entire NFL in passing yards during the coming season.

From NFL.com:

I have loved listening to Stafford talk in jubilant tones this offseason, after a 2019 campaign that was limited to just eight games due to injury. The league is always better when No. 9 is slinging it for the Lions.” “Stafford’s back is healthy, and I think he is primed to have the best year of his underappreciated career.”

It’s Year 2 in Darrell Bevell’s offense, an attack that suited Stafford quite well last fall. Detroit has a fine trio of receivers in Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola, and I think T.J. Hockenson can enjoy a breakout sophomore campaign with better health. Rookie RB D’Andre Swift was a steal in Round 2, and he’s a legit weapon in the passing game. Detroit still has issues on defense, meaning Stafford is going to be called upon to throw the ball a lot. And I think the Lions are going to win some games you don’t expect them to win this year behind a rejuvenated Stafford. This is a pretty bold prediction considering Schein also predicts that Patrick Mahomes will toss for 51 touchdowns in 2020. If Stafford does lead the league in passing, which I also predict will happen, you can bet the Lions will challenge for the NFC North crown.