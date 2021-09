According to reports, the NHL has announced the dates and location for the 2022 NHL Draft.

According to Dave Molinari, the league has announced that the 2022 NHL Draft will be held on July 7-8 at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

It will be interesting to see where the Red Wings will be picking.

