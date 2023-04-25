Nick Maton says that one game ‘can change everything’ following win over Brewers

The Detroit Tigers were able to break their losing streak last night, and it was Nick Maton who was largely responsible thanks to his towering 390-foot three-run home run that gave his team a 3-1 lead en route to what would be a 4-2 victory over the host Milwaukee Brewers. The Tigers are now 8-13 on the 2023 season, while the Brewers fell to 15-8.

Nick Maton broke out of a lengthy slump

Maton had already blasted one ball to the stands earlier this month, a blast against the visiting San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park on April 14 to give the Tigers the walk-off victory. But afterward, he would find himself stuck in an 0-22 slump.

“I'm grinding and seeing the ball well,” Maton said before Monday's game. “The results will come if you keep putting in your work and doing what you know you need to do. I'm not worried. It will come. I feel really good.”

And he certainly felt good after his home run.

“Definitely needed that one personally and needed that one as a team…One game can change everything about how you look at it. I had the same confidence of what I can do this entire time, whether the results show it or not, and I'm going to keep grinding. It's a long season and a tough game.” Nick Maton, after the Tigers 4-2 win.

“We're putting ourselves in situations to win games, but we're just not getting the hits right now,” Maton continued. “When they start coming, it'll be a completely different story. And I think they will.”

Wrapping it Up – There's no panic in Nick Maton's game

With his latest home run heroics, Maton really is living up to his nickname of “Wolfie”.

“He's grinding, and there's a lot on his mind, and he wants to be the guy,” team manager A.J. Hinch said of Maton. “But what I like about him is he's unflappable. There's not an ounce of panic in him. There's not going to be any panic in me or anybody else around here. He shows up ready to play every day with the same preparation, the same approach, the same bark. That's Wolfie.”