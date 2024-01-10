Nick Saban to retire as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide

Stunning announcement: Nick Saban to retire after winning 6 national championships with the Alabama Crimson Tide

Well, this is an announcement out of left field. After winning six national titles with the Alabama Crimson Tide, head coach Nick Saban is calling it a career. According to multiple reports, Saban will be announcing his retirement.

Saban, regarded as one of the greatest coaches in college football history, will be riding off into the sunset. The news was first broken by ESPN's Chris Low and was followed by several other reputable outlets.

Saban's final game as head coach of Alabama came in the Rose Bowl, a heartbreaking overtime loss to the eventual National Champion Michigan Wolverines.

The 72-year-old coach has spent the last 17 years with Alabama, helping them become one of the all-time great college football powerhouse programs.

After initially beginning his coaching career at Toledo, he went on to spend five years with the Michigan State Spartans, followed by five years at LSU, winning a national title in 2003. A brief two-season tenure in the National Football League with the Miami Dolphins would soon lead to his taking the Alabama job in 2007.

He leaves the game with an all-time record of 297-71-1, good for 5th on the all-time win list.

Bottom Line: Best of luck to Nick Saban

Saban has undoubtedly cemented his legacy as one of the all-time great coaches in college football history, and his accomplishments will forever be admired.

Best of luck to Nick Saban in his future endeavors.