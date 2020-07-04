41.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, July 4, 2020
No. 1 pick Spencer Torkelson hits bomb at Spring Training 2.0 debut [Video]

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

It’s the Fourth of July and there were fireworks at Comerica Park on Sunday as Detroit Tigers No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson made his debut.

Here are some videos we came across of Torkelson going through his workouts.

