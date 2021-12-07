Ohio State Buckeyes officially hire new defensive coordinator

The Ohio State Buckeyes continue to lick their wounds after suffering a huge defeat to their hated rival Michigan Wolverines late last month. And as they continue preparations for the Rose Bowl, they’ve announced a new key member of the staff.

Former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has officially been hired by the Buckeyes in the same capacity; he’ll start on January 2.

