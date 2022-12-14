College Sports

Ohio State loses key player for College Football Playoff

Heading into the 2022 College Football season, Ohio State was not only the favorite to win the Big Ten — some had them as a double-digit favorite over Michigan in the preseason — but they were also one of the top favorites to win the College Football Playoff. As we know, the Buckeyes were destroyed by the Wolverines, causing them to sit and wait to see if other teams lost so they could back their way into the playoff. Well, that is exactly what happened as USC got pummeled by Utah in their conference championship game, allowing OSU to back into the CFP. But the Buckeyes will be without one of their key players when they take on No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve.

Who is Ohio State losing for the College Football Playoff?

According to RB TreVeyon Henderson, he will not be playing for the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff.

“As much as I wanted to finish out the season with my brothers, I know god have bigger and better plans for me!” Henderson tweeted on Tuesday. “Its always light at the end of the tunnel, be back better than ever.”

“I have to have surgery on my foot because it’s gotten that bad since the third game,” Henderson told The Columbus Dispatch. “I’ve just been making it worse going back out there.”

“It’s real painful,” Henderson said. “I barely practiced all season. I went through a bunch of different cleats to try to push through it, but the pain was crazy. I really don’t know how I was able to push through it in the games I did play in. I just tried to do the best I can.”

After an outstanding freshman season with the Buckeyes (1,560 total yards and 19 total TDs), he had 599 total yards and 7 touchdowns in 2022 (8 games) before suffering an injury.

