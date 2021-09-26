Ohio State’s K’Vaughan Pope walks off field and fires off shocking tweet after argument with coach

Well, this one is not going to end well.

On Saturday night, during Ohio State’s game against Akron, Buckeye’s LB K’Vaughan Pope got into an argument with LBs coach Al Washington before walking off of the field.

After he got off the field, Pope fired off a since-deleted tweet that is sure to get him in some trouble with his coaches.

Luckily, a photo of the tweet was captured for your viewing pleasure.

Ohio State LB K’Vaughan Pope got into an argument with LB coach Al Washington, walked off the field during the game, and then fired off this tweet. Safe to assume he’s headed for the portal… pic.twitter.com/yhWCRlOmOh — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) September 26, 2021