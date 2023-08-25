Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Opposing Head Coach Weighs In on Jim Harbaugh’s 3-Game Suspension

Jim Harbaugh's 3-Game Suspension has created quite a bit of discussion. One opposing head coach has shared his thoughts on the suspension.

Opposing Head Coach Weighs In on Jim Harbaugh's 3-Game Suspension

Michigan Football‘s clash with the East Carolina Pirates on September 2 is marked by an absence that has stirred much debate – head coach Jim Harbaugh will not be on the sidelines. His three-game suspension has ignited discussions about its legitimacy and impact. Now, East Carolina's head coach, Mike Houston, has entered the fray, sharing his perspective on the matter.

Inside The Article
Opposing Head Coach Weighs In on Jim Harbaugh's 3-Game SuspensionWhat Did Mike Houston Say?Who Will Coach Michigan Against East Carolina?TL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line – Sidelines and Beyond
Jim Harbaugh Shemy Schembechler Michigan Football Jim Harbaugh's 3-Game Suspension

What Did Mike Houston Say?

East Carolina's Mike Houston voiced his opinion, describing the situation as “kind of silly” and urging a resolution outside of the ongoing season.

“If you want to punish him, punish him and figure it out in the offseason. Quit going back and forth like this.”

Read More

Why J.J. McCarthy is Not a Team Captain for Michigan Football in 2023

6 Michigan Football team captains named for 2023

2023-24 Michigan Basketball Schedule

“He’s going to coach throughout the week. I don’t think it’s going to make a significant difference on game day one way or the other,” Houston continued in his talks with reporters. “(Harbaugh) has a staff that’s been with him a while … I’d just assume he’d be across the field.”

Who Will Coach Michigan Against East Carolina?

Despite Harbaugh's absence from the sidelines, the Wolverines have announced that Jesse Minter will step up as the head coach for the ECU game, with Jack Harbaugh assuming the role of assistant head coach for the first three weeks of the season. Jim Harbaugh also announced who will coach in the Wolverines' Week 2 and 3 games against UNLV and Bowling Green.

Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Jim Harbaugh's three-game suspension sidelines him for the Wolverines' early-season clashes.
  2. East Carolina Coach Mike Houston deems the suspension's back-and-forth “silly.”
  3. Harbaugh has named interim head coaches for Michigan's first 3 games

Bottom Line – Sidelines and Beyond

As the Wolverines gear up for their season opener without their familiar sideline presence, the conversation expands beyond Harbaugh's suspension. Houston's candid comments offer an alternative viewpoint on the situation, reminding us that the foundation of a team's success rests not solely on the head coach's physical presence but on the collective effort of the coaching staff and players. Ultimately, the coming weeks will reveal the true impact of Harbaugh's absence, and whether Houston's prediction of minimal disruption holds true.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?