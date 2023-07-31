Pat McAfee under fire for insensitive tweet about Larry Nassar, Michigan State

Former NFL punter turned ESPN analyst Pat McAfee finds himself in a maelstrom of backlash following a poorly judged tweet related to Larry Nassar and Michigan State. This social media blunder comes hot on the heels of an already awkward tenure start at ESPN, where his multi-million dollar signing coincided with numerous layoffs.

Responding to a tweet criticizing Michigan State's alternate football uniforms, McAfee insensitively quipped that the jerseys were designed by Nassar, the former Spartans sports doctor convicted of multiple sexual assault and child pornography charges. The ill-conceived jest, and his subsequent refusal to delete the tweet, have incited widespread disapproval given the horrendous nature of Nassar's crimes.

This is the stuff that will get you fired from ESPN — DetroitDen313 (@DetroitDen313) July 30, 2023

This is disgusting Pat. I would take the L and run this one back. This is offensive to so many that tried to right a wrong and to the women that were hurt. This is not funny. — Brian Mosallam (@Bmosallam63) July 30, 2023

The only thing worst than this would be making a reference to him after the shooting, which @nytmay did



She didn’t get fired, which she should have been



It’s beyond insensitive to the abuse victims — RW (@rodneyweirpt) July 30, 2023

Bottom Line – A Personal Foul for McAfee

As we draw a line under this regrettable episode, it's clear that Pat McAfee's early days at ESPN have been fraught with tension. The ex-NFL punter now has an uphill battle to win back public trust after this misstep. Ultimately, McAfee's insensitive tweet underscores the need for sports commentators and public figures alike to show due care and consideration when navigating sensitive issues. If there's a lesson to be learned, it's that the line between light-hearted banter and offensive content can be thin, and crossing it can have lasting repercussions.