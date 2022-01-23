Patrick Mahomes says he’ll remember AFC divisional round OT win forever

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes once again gave the world a demonstration as to why he’s arguably the best player at his position in the NFL today.

He led his Chiefs to an absolutely thrilling overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium tonight, advancing to the AFC Championship game for the 4th straight season. His walk-off touchdown throw to Travis Kelce on the first possession of overtime sent the sellout crowd into a frenzy.

THIS VIEW OF THE WINNER. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/c7CntozVF0 — NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2022

Following the game, Mahomes admitted that while his Super Bowl win two years ago is special, he’ll always have a special place in his heart for tonight’s dramatic victory.

it was definitely special, to win a game like this at Arrowhead,” he said immediately afterwards. “The Super Bowl’s probably No. 1 for me, but I’ll remember it forever.”

“To be in this moment against that team and to make a play to walk off the game at Arrowhead, I’ll remember this for the rest of my life.”

Of course, Mahomes gave credit to his teammates for their never-quit attitude that would propel them to the win.

“The biggest thing on this team is that we believe, no matter what,” he continued. “Offense and defense knows that we can do the job to win the game.”

– – Quotes via NFL Network Link – –