Paul Finebaum believes Big Ten must punish Jim Harbaugh and Michigan Football

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan Football must be dealt with by the Big Ten, according to Paul Finebaum

The University of Michigan is currently under investigation by the NCAA for alleged sign stealing and improper scout usage. It wasn't long ago that the first domino fell when it was announced that Michigan suspended off-field analyst Connor Stalions, who purchased tickets for 12 Big Ten schools and for a handful of other games involving potential Michigan opponents in order to scout their sideline. And while fans are wondering about the potential reparations for Michigan, analyst Paul Finebaum believes that the Big Ten must step in immediately.

Paul Finebaum believes the Big Ten must step in immediately

Finebaum believes that he made a terrible mistake when he defended Harbaugh in the past, and that the Michigan coach does not deserve the benefit of the doubt any longer.

“Two weeks ago I sat here with you and made the biggest mistake of my professional career: I gave Jim Harbaugh the benefit of the doubt,” Finebaum said Wednesday morning on ESPN’s Get Up. “Never again. I thought it was too early to come down on him. It’s not too early anymore. It’s actually getting very late for him.”

“I mean this is a disgusting story with every revelation which happens every single day of the week,” Finebaum said. “And the fact that the Big Ten has not done anything yet is inexcusable. That’s the only mechanism to stop this train, and quite frankly a lot of people think it should be stopped. It’s up to Tony Pettiti, the new Big Ten commissioner, to step in. They’re the only people with jurisdiction.

“The NCAA could be looking at this for the rest of our lives, and as far as whether Jim Harbaugh goes to the NFL, that’s really up to NFL franchises whether or not they want to get in business with this guy right now.”

Jim Harbaugh has denied any involvement or knowledge of the alleged actions of Connor Stalions

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has denied any knowledge or participation in the allegations.

Meanwhile, Stalions was suspended with pay by Michigan after it was discovered that he was linked to the purchase of tickets for over 30 college football games, many of whom were upcoming opponents of Michigan. Scouting opposition signals on the road is a violation of NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1, which states: “Off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents (in the same season) is prohibited.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)