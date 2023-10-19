Jim Harbaugh Issues Official Statement on Recent Michigan Football Investigation

Jim Harbaugh releases statement in the wake of the latest Michigan Football controversy.

The University of Michigan is presently under investigation by the NCAA for alleged sign stealing and improper use of scouts. Remarkably, this isn't the first time Michigan has found itself under scrutiny, as it was previously reported that coaches contacted recruits during dead periods, resulting in Head Coach Jim Harbaugh voluntarily serving a three-game suspension. In response to this latest controversy, Coach Harbaugh has issued a statement.

Michigan may be in violation of NCAA rules

If the allegations are true, Michigan will have been in violation of NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1, which states: “Off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents (in the same season) is prohibited.”

Jim Harbaugh releases a statement

Harbaugh has released the following statement:

“I want to make it clear that I, and my staff, will fully cooperate with the investigation into this matter. I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment. I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action. I do not condone or tolerate anyone doing anything illegal or against NCAA rules.

No matter what program or organization that I have led throughout my career, my instructions and awareness of how we scout opponents have always been firmly within the rules. Pursuant to NCAA rules, I will not be able to comment further while this investigation takes place.”

Bottom Line: The latest setback for Michigan Football

To be candid, the ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct by Michigan is disconcerting, particularly if it reveals further violations of NCAA rules.

Despite Jim Harbaugh's commitment to full cooperation, this incident casts yet another shadow over his tenure in Ann Arbor.