Peter King Predicts Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs to Win Major NFL Award in 2023

Peter King Predicts Detroit Lions Player to Win Major NFL Award in 2023

With their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes decided to go against the grain, and they made the decision to select RB Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick. This decision made many people question what the Lions were thinking, but with a clear vision in mind, Holmes made his decision and never looked back. Since then, Gibbs has done nothing but impress, and many believe he is going to have a big rookie season. One person who agrees with that is NFL writer, Peter King, who has Gibbs winning a major NFL award in 2023.

Which Award Does Peter King Predict Gibbs to Win?

King has released his 2023 NFL Preview column, and he predicts Gibbs will win the Rookie of the Year award this coming season.

Offensive rookie: Overall pick in parentheses. 1. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit (12). 2. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore (22). 3. Bryce Young, QB, Carolina (1).

“Flowers will be more spectacular. Gibbs will produce more yards.“

What are They Saying?

Lions' offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has already hinted at the exciting possibilities the Jahmyr Gibbs/David Montgomery duo might bring to the field, with strategies that could surprise many and show off their versatile skill sets.

“I think we’ve seen a lot of them, and we know what we’re going to expect out of both of those guys,” Johnson said in a recent press conference. “I think they are very… yes, they are complementary backs. What No. 5 does well, Gibbs might not do as well, and vice versa. But I think they both are very versatile. So, we might use Gibbs in some ways that people don’t quite think we might, or Montgomery the same way. I’m really excited to see what they can do out on the field here this week, but we’re going to use them all over the place.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line – A Roaring Future for Jahmyr Gibbs?

Draft choices often set the tone for a team's season, and with Jahmyr Gibbs, the Detroit Lions might just have hit the jackpot. Predictions and previews aside, the true test will unfold on the field. However, if the early signs and expert opinions are anything to go by, Lions' fans have every reason to roar with excitement. By the way, Peter King is on the money with this prediction, Gibbs absolutely will win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2023.