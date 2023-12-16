Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Philadelphia Eagles Security Chief Banned from NFL Sidelines

The Philadelphia Eagles’ head of security, Dom DiSandro, better known as “Big Dom,” has been sidelined for the rest of the 2023 regular season, according to a report from The Athletic. This decision by the NFL follows an investigation into an altercation between DiSandro and San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw during a game on December 3. While DiSandro will still travel with the team and fulfill other duties, his absence from the sidelines signals the NFL's commitment to maintaining discipline and professionalism, not just among players but to team staff.

What Happened?

This incident, which occurred in Week 13, reportedly led to a meeting between DiSandro, Eagles officials, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The altercation that led to this ban happened in the third quarter of the December 3 game, following a penalty on Greenlaw for hitting Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith out of bounds. DiSandro's intervention and subsequent physical contact with Greenlaw marked a clear breach of NFL protocols. NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson remarked that DiSandro played a role in escalating the incident. Although apologies were exchanged through intermediaries, the NFL's stance remains firm – club personnel must not engage physically or verbally with players from opposing teams.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Dom DiSandro has been banned from the Eagles’ sidelines for the remainder of the 2023 season.
  2. The Ban follows an altercation with 49ers’ Dre Greenlaw.
  3. The NFL enforces strict sideline conduct rules for team personnel.
The Bottom Line – A Lesson in Sideline Etiquette

The NFL's decision to ban Dom DiSandro from the Eagles' sidelines is a poignant reminder of the league's dedication to upholding a high standard of conduct. This incident serves as a lesson for all team personnel – that the sidelines are not just a physical boundary, but a marker of professional restraint and respect.

