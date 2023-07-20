C.J. Gardner-Johnson blasts Philadelphia Eagles fans in NSFW Video

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson sparked controversy with his candid remarks about Philadelphia Eagles fans. Known for their passion and intensity, Eagles fans have earned a reputation as some of the most fervent supporters in sports. Gardner-Johnson, who experienced their fervor during his time with the team, made headlines with his unfiltered commentary.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson blasts Philadelphia Eagles fans

He described the people as “f*****g obnoxious” and even claimed that his car was stolen after a playoff game, leading to an ongoing social media discussion.

“My least favorite thing is the people,” C.J. said. “They're f*****g obnoxious… can't stand them.”

C.J. also believes he knows who stole his car when he was a member of the Eagles.

“I know exactly who took my car… we got y'all on camera.” He said on Instagram live.

Bottom Line – C.J. Did Not Hold Back!

Now that's what I'm talking about! C.J., you tell 'em how it is! As Lions fans, we appreciate a player who's not afraid to speak his mind and defend his turf. Philly fans may have a reputation, but let's be real, they can be a bit over the top (Just ask Santa Claus). It's time someone called out the obnoxiousness, and Gardner-Johnson did it with flair! We're standing right beside him, proud of our Lion who's not backing down from anyone. So, Philly, you might not like what he said, but hey, our guy's got heart and he's got the evidence to back it up. Keep doing you, C.J., because you've got a whole pride roaring behind you! Detroit Lions all the way!