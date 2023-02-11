Player to Watch Robby Fabbri- The Red Wings look to pick up another two points with the help of Robby Fabbri

The Detroit Red Wings will play a matinee game against the Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena this afternoon, with puck drop set for 12:00 PM, and #14 Robby Fabbri will be the Player to watch. This is the Red Wings' first matchup against the Canucks this season; the Red Wings swept the Canucks last season, winning the first matchup in Detroit 3-1 and the second one in Vancouver 1-0.

Tonight’s Red Wings player to watch: Robby Fabbri

Robby Fabbri missed the start of the season after having his third career ACL surgery from an injury he suffered last season; he would make his return to the Red Wings lineup on January 4th. He has played 316 games, 164 games for the St. Louis Blues, and 152 for the Red Wings. He has scored 77 goals and 80 assists for 157 points, with 45 goals, 39 assists, and 84 points coming while being a member of the Red Wings.

Since his return from injury this season, Fabbri has been hot out of the gate, scoring three goals in his first four games; since then, he has cooled down. In the last five games, Fabbri has one point coming on a goal against the Montreal Canadiens on January 26th.

Robby Fabbri is expected to play on a line with Andrew Copp and Michael Rasmussen. That may change come game time, depending on the status of Lucas Raymond.

Fabbri plays on the second line of the power-play unit along with Oskar Sundqvist, Joe Veleno, Jonatan Berggren, and Filip Hronek.

Fabbri has one power-play goal.

Fabbri’s numbers against the Canucks.

Fabbri has played in six career games against the Canucks coming into this one. He has four points coming on three goals and an assist in those six games. Fabbri played in only one of the two games against Vancouver last year, and in that one game, he scored a goal.

Wrap Up

The Red Wings are entering this one feeling good after their win over the Flames on Thursday to get them back in the win column. This is a game they should and need to win against a Vancouver team that sits at the bottom of the Pacific Division and is already in sell mode, having traded their captain Bo Horvat to the Islanders. If the Red Wings want to get back in the playoff race, they will find a way to pick up two points this afternoon.