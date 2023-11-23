Predicting the Detroit Lions starting defense for Week 12 matchup vs. Packers

Leading the NFC North, the Detroit Lions are eyeing an impressive 9-2 record as they prepare for their Week 12 showdown with the Green Bay Packers. This season, the Lions have successfully navigated through injuries, with depth players rising to the occasion and significantly strengthening their defense. Let's delve into the expected starting defense lineup for the Lions in their Thanksgiving Day game against the Packers.

Who will be on the Detroit Lions Starting Defense?

EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson

EDGE – John Cominsky

DT – Alim McNeill

DT – Benito Jones

LB – Alex Anzalone

LB – Derrick Barnes

CB – Cam Sutton

CB – Jerry Jacobs

NB – Brian Branch

S – Tracy Walker

S – Kerby Joseph

What's New?

No changes from last week.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: The Defense Must Feast On The Packers!

In their Week 11 bout with the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions' defense, despite getting the job done when the game was on the line, showed areas needing improvement for future challenges. While the Lions' offense has demonstrated its capability to triumph over teams like the Bears, there are valid concerns about replicating such success against the league's top-tier teams. However, today's game against the Green Bay Packers presents a prime opportunity for the Lions' defense to rebound and showcase their true potential, and the expectation is that they will rise to the occasion.