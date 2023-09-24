Predicting the Detroit Lions starting defense for Week 3 matchup vs. Falcons

This Sunday, the Detroit Lions aim to recover from their challenging overtime defeat against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 and improve to a 2-1 season record as they welcome the Atlanta Falcons to Ford Field. The Lions' defense left much to be desired last week against the Seahawks as they allowed Geno Smith to carve them up to the tune of 38 points. Let's hope the defense can be much better this week against the Falcons.

Who will be on the Detroit Lions Starting Defense?

EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson

EDGE – Charles Harris

DT – Alim McNeill

DT – Benito Jones

LB – Alex Anzalone

LB – Derrick Barnes

CB – Cam Sutton

CB – Jerry Jacobs

NB – Brian Branch

S – Tracy Walker

S – Ifeatu Melifonwu

What is Different?

With safeties C.J. Gardner-Johnson AND Kerby Joseph both being out with injuries, it will be up to Tracy Walker and Ifeatu Melifonwu to step in. Losing CJGJ and Joseph are two HUGE losses, but Walker has plenty of experience and is ready to roll.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Lions Seek Redemption: The Detroit Lions are determined to bounce back after their challenging overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. Their goal is to improve their season record to 2-1 as they prepare to face the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field this Sunday. Defensive Concerns: The Lions faced defensive struggles in the previous week when they allowed Geno Smith and the Seahawks to score a daunting 38 points. This performance raised concerns about the Lions' defense and their ability to contain opposing offenses. Changes in the Starting Defense: In response to injuries, the Lions' starting defense will see some adjustments. Notably, safeties C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Kerby Joseph are both sidelined due to injuries, placing the responsibility on Tracy Walker and Ifeatu Melifonwu to step up.

Bottom Line: Lions' Defensive Shuffle: Can They Regain Control?

As the Detroit Lions prepare to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, the spotlight is on their defense, which struggled in the previous game. To secure a win and improve their season record, the Lions must address their defensive vulnerabilities and adapt to changes in the starting lineup due to injuries. The performance of Tracy Walker and Ifeatu Melifonwu, stepping in for injured safeties, will be crucial in determining if the Lions can regain control and bounce back from their recent setback.