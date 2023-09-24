Predicting the Detroit Lions starting offense for Week 3 matchup vs. Falcons

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to bounce back from a tough overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 and move to 2-1 on the season when they host the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field. Heading into the season, many believed the Lions would have one of the top offenses in the NFL, and they started to look the part last week when they put up 418 yards and 31 points against the Seahawks. The question is, with multiple injuries on the offensive line, can they keep it going against the Falcons in Week 3?

Who will be on the Detroit Lions Starting Offense?

QB – Jared Goff

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs

WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR – Josh Reynolds

WR – Kalif Raymond

TE – Sam LaPorta

LT – Penei Sewell

LG – Jonah Jackson

C – Frank Ragnow

RG – Graham Glasgow

RT – Matt Nelson

What's New?

In case you have not already heard, Taylor Decker, the Lions starting left tackle, and Halapoulivaati Vaitai have already been ruled out for today's game. Because of those losses, Graham Glasgow and Matt Nelson will be inserted into the starting lineup. Also, David Montgomery is currently listed as DOUBTFUL, so assuming he does not play, rookie Jahmyr Gibbs will get the start at running back.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Lions Seek Bounce Back: After a challenging overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, the Detroit Lions aim to regain momentum as they host the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field on Sunday. Injury Concerns on Offense: Despite their offensive firepower, the Lions face a crucial question mark due to multiple injuries on the offensive line. With Taylor Decker and Halapoulivaati Vaitai ruled out for the game, Graham Glasgow and Matt Nelson step in as replacements. Additionally, the uncertainty surrounding David Montgomery's status means that rookie Jahmyr Gibbs is expected to start at running back. Starting Offensive Lineup: The Detroit Lions' starting offense for this matchup includes QB Jared Goff, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, and a receiving corps featuring Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, and Kalif Raymond. The tight end position is manned by Sam LaPorta, while the offensive line comprises Penei Sewell, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Graham Glasgow, and Matt Nelson.

Bottom Line: Offensive Adaptation: Lions' Key Challenge in Week 3

As the Detroit Lions prepare to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, the spotlight is on their offense, which showed promise in the previous game. However, injuries to key offensive linemen raise concerns about their ability to maintain this momentum. With Graham Glasgow and Matt Nelson stepping in, and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs taking over at running back, the Lions must adapt to these changes to secure a win and move to 2-1 on the season. The outcome of this matchup will provide valuable insights into the Lions' offensive resilience and their potential for success this season.