Predicting the Detroit Lions starting defense for Week 7 matchup vs. Ravens

Today, the Detroit Lions, who currently hold the top spot in the NFC North, are presented with a substantial opportunity to reach a 6-1 season record as they square off against the leading team in the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens. Despite persistent injuries throughout the season, the Lions have seen their depth players consistently step up, making valuable contributions and bolstering the impressive performance of the defense.

Who will be on the Detroit Lions Starting Defense?

EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson

EDGE – Charles Harris

DT – Alim McNeill

DT – Benito Jones

LB – Alex Anzalone

LB – Derrick Barnes

CB – Cam Sutton

CB – Jerry Jacobs

NB – Brian Branch

S – Tracy Walker

S – Kerby Joseph

What is Different?

The only difference from last week's starting defense is a good one as rookie NB Brian Branch is returning from injury. As you can see above, I have Branch resuming his starting NB duties with Will Harris moving back to a reserve role.

Bottom Line: Stop Lamar Jackson

The Detroit Lions defense has been brilliant so far this season, but they will be presented with a unique challenge in Week 7 as they will have to contain Ravens QB, Lamar Jackson. Jackson is completing nearly 70% of his passes this season, but the biggest concern is when he takes off and runs. In six games, he has 60 carries for 327 yards and four touchdowns, as he continues to be a threat whenever he runs the football. If the Lions' defense can contain Jackson when it comes to running, they will win the game. Period.