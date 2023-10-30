Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Predicting the Detroit Lions starting defense for Week 8 matchup vs. Raiders

Predicting the Detroit Lions starting defense for Week 8 matchup vs. Raiders

Predicting the Detroit Lions starting defense for Week 8 matchup vs. Raiders

Presently leading the NFC North, the Detroit Lions have a significant chance to achieve a 6-2 season record when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. Despite grappling with ongoing injuries this season, the Lions have witnessed their backup players consistently rising to the occasion, delivering valuable contributions that have strengthened the stellar performance of their defense.

Detroit Lions starting defense

Who will be on the Detroit Lions Starting Defense?

  • EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson
  • EDGE – John Cominsky
  • DT – Alim McNeill
  • DT – Benito Jones
  • LB – Alex Anzalone
  • LB – Derrick Barnes
  • CB – Cam Sutton
  • CB – Jerry Jacobs
  • NB – Brian Branch
  • S – Tracy Walker
  • S – Kerby Joseph
2023 Detroit Lions Alternate Helmet Jared Goff Penei Sewell Detroit Lions missing uniform Aidan Hutchinson to take step back Detroit Lions PFF Grades
Courtesy of Detroit Lions

What is Different?

The only difference that I have in this week's prediction is that John Cominsky will get the start at EDGE.

Bottom Line: Bounce Back Game

After a stellar first six weeks of the season, the Detroit Lions' defense was pathetic against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. The defense must bounce back in a big way against the Raiders on Monday Night Football. If that happens, look for the Lions to get the job done to move to 6-2 on the season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?