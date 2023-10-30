Predicting the Detroit Lions starting defense for Week 8 matchup vs. Raiders

Presently leading the NFC North, the Detroit Lions have a significant chance to achieve a 6-2 season record when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. Despite grappling with ongoing injuries this season, the Lions have witnessed their backup players consistently rising to the occasion, delivering valuable contributions that have strengthened the stellar performance of their defense.

Who will be on the Detroit Lions Starting Defense?

EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson

EDGE – John Cominsky

DT – Alim McNeill

DT – Benito Jones

LB – Alex Anzalone

LB – Derrick Barnes

CB – Cam Sutton

CB – Jerry Jacobs

NB – Brian Branch

S – Tracy Walker

S – Kerby Joseph

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

What is Different?

The only difference that I have in this week's prediction is that John Cominsky will get the start at EDGE.

Bottom Line: Bounce Back Game

After a stellar first six weeks of the season, the Detroit Lions' defense was pathetic against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. The defense must bounce back in a big way against the Raiders on Monday Night Football. If that happens, look for the Lions to get the job done to move to 6-2 on the season.