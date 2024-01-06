Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Predicting the Detroit Lions starting offense for Week 18 matchup vs. Vikings

On Sunday at 1:15 p.m. ET, the Detroit Lions will look to keep their hopes of improving their playoff seed alive when they host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. With a win, the Lions would move to 12-5 on the season, and if both the Cowboys and Eagles lose (they both play at 4:25 p.m. ET), the Lions would earn the No. 2 seed. For the Lions to secure a win, the offense is going to have to do their thing. Let's take a look at what the starting offense should look like on Sunday against the Vikings.

Detroit Lions starting offense Jared Goff Pro Football Focus Grade Detroit Lions PFF grades vs. Chargers Detroit Lions starting offense Jared Goff on balling out Jared Goff says Detroit Lions are not satisfied

Who will be on the Detroit Lions' Starting Offense?

  • QB: Jared Goff
  • RB: David Montgomery
  • WRs: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond
  • TE: Sam LaPorta
  • OL: Taylor Decker (LT), Jonah Jackson (LG), Frank Ragnow (C), Graham Glasgow (RG), Penei Sewell (RT)

What is New?

As you can see above, Kalif Raymond has been slotted in as a starting wide receiver, as Jameson Williams has already been ruled OUT with an injured ankle. Other than that, the rest of the offense is as healthy as they can be at this point of the season. That said, let's hope that they all remain healthy heading into the NFL Playoffs.

Detroit Lions Week 15 Rooting Guide David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs have shot at history

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Playoff Seeding at Stake: The Detroit Lions, currently at 11-5, are set to face the Minnesota Vikings with significant playoff implications. A win could potentially propel them to the No. 2 seed in the NFC, provided the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles both lose their later games.
  2. Offensive Lineup: The Lions' starting offense will feature Jared Goff at quarterback, David Montgomery as running back, wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, and Kalif Raymond (filling in for the injured Jameson Williams), tight end Sam LaPorta, and an offensive line comprising Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Graham Glasgow, and Penei Sewell.
  3. Health and Readiness: Apart from the absence of Jameson Williams due to an ankle injury, the Lions' offensive lineup is robust and in good health. This strong lineup underscores the team's preparedness for this crucial game and the upcoming NFL Playoffs.

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions' last regular-season game is a critical one, with their playoff seeding hanging in the balance. The team's well-rounded and mostly healthy offense, led by Jared Goff and supported by a solid receiving corps and offensive line, positions them strongly against the Vikings. As the Lions aim for a win to improve their playoff standing, maintaining the health and form of their key players will be paramount. Fans and the team alike will be closely watching the outcomes of the Cowboys' and Eagles' games, as these will directly affect the Lions' playoff-seeding prospects.

