RECAP: Detroit Pistons’ Drought Continues After 119-108 Loss to Chicago Bulls

The Detroit Pistons extended their losing streak to eight games after losing to the Chicago Bulls.

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons continue their losing drought after dropping a 119-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls. In the second straight game, the Pistons have fumbled a double-digit lead to their opponent. This is normal for young teams learning how to win, but this is becoming a consistent issue with the Pistons.

Detroit held a ten-point lead in the second quarter. Chicago turned the game's momentum when they went on a 20-2 run in the same quarter to take the lead. The Pistons were outscored 33-19 in the second period and struggled to get back on top.

Demar DeRozan gave the Pistons problems all night putting up 29 points and blocking 4 shots. Nikola Vucevic was also productive against Detroit as he scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Zach Lavine scored 19 points for the Bulls in 34 minutes of action.

The Pistons received a boost in depth with Jaden Ivey and Alec Burks returning to the lineup from injury. Detroit were still missing Jalen Duren, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Livers, and Monte Morris due to their injuries.

Kevin Knox led the Pistons in scoring 18 points off the bench in his first game back after re-signing with Detroit last week. Isaiah Stewart was right behind him with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Burks was helpful in his return scoring 16 points off the bench.

Cade Cunningham played 38 minutes and looked exhausted throughout the majority of his playing time. He shot 4 of 15 and totaled 10 points against the Bulls. Chicago threw constant double teams and extra attention at Cunningham to limit his scoring.

Ivey was limited in his return to action after missing the last four games due to illness. He came off the bench again and 6 points in 11 minutes.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Chicago Bulls Highlights

Detroit Pistons Vs. Chicago Bulls By the Numbers

Turnovers: Pistons – 16 Bulls – 7

Rebounds: Pistons – 49 Bulls – 40

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 46 Bulls – 52

Second Quarter Scoring: Pistons – 19 Bulls – 33

Kevin Knox: 18 points, 7-8 FGs, 4-5 3-point FGs

Isaiah Stewart: 17 points, 6-13 FGs, 11 rebounds

Alec Burks: 16 points, 3-7 FGs, 8-9 FTs

Marvin Bagley III: 14 points, 6-12 FGs, 5 rebounds

Ausar Thompson: 9 points, 2-9 FGs, 16 rebounds

What's Next?

The Pistons get to rest for a day before taking on the Atlanta Hawks at home on Tuesday at 7 P.M. The Hawks will come to Little Caeser's Arena with a 5-4 record in the upcoming Eastern Conference showdown.