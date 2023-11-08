Detroit Pistons Sign Kevin Knox Back to a One-Year Deal

The Detroit Pistons bring back forward Kevin Knox to help with their injured wing depth.

The Detroit Pistons have brought back veteran forward Kevin Knox on a one-year deal which was confirmed by the franchise. In response to the numerous injuries plaguing the roster, the Pistons signed Knox as an immediate depth piece.

Knox played 42 games as a Piston last year in the 2022-23 season. The former 2018 No. 9 overall draft pick averaged 5.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in his time with Detroit last year. Knox also filled in as an efficient scorer averaging 46.9% shooting from the field and 37.1% from 3.

One of his most promising performances for the Pistons last season came when he scored 21 points in a 125-116 road victory against the Utah Jazz. He shot 6-8 from the field as well from 3 in the Piston win. Detroit desperately needs perimeter shooting and defending which resulted in the decision to bring Knox back.

Knox's time in Detroit ended in the middle of the season when he was traded last February. The trade was a four-team swap which included Knox being moved to the Portland Trailblazers and former Piston Saddiq Bey moving to the Atlanta Hawks for center James Wiseman who came from the Golden State Warriors.

The Pistons filled in their final missing roster spot by signing Knox. Detroit is still missing a majority of its wings due to injuries. Seven different Pistons missed the previous game against the Golden State Warriors because of health and injuries.

Joe Harris is expected to miss up to two weeks with a shoulder sprain. Bojan Bogdanovic has been nursing a right calf strain since training camp. Isaiah Livers is still recovering from an ankle injury and should be returning soon. Jaden Ivey remains inactive due to an illness.