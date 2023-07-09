RECAP: Detroit Pistons Earn Summer League Victory Against Orlando Magic 89-78

Detroit's young core shines in their first Summer League matchup against Orlando.

Why It Matters

The Detroit Pistons succeeded in their first Summer League matchup, winning 89-78 against the Orlando Magic. Despite knocking off some rust and committing several sloppy turnovers, the Pistons finished on the winning end.

Detroit's bigs led their young core to victory with standout performances. Jalen Duren led the Detroit Pistons in scoring with 17 points, and James Wiseman pitched in with a double-double finishing with 16 points and 12 rebounds. The first-round rookies Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser flashed great promise in their NBA debuts.

Pistons Vs. Magic By the Numbers

Total Rebounds: Pistons – 47 Magic – 29

Defensive Rebounds: Pistons – 37 Magic – 23

Turnovers: Pistons – 24 Magic – 19

Center Jalen Duren: 17 points, 5-8 FGs, 8 rebounds

Center James Wiseman: 16 points, 6-10 FGs, 12 rebounds

Guard Jaden Ivey: 14 points, 5-19 FGs, 6 turnovers

Guard Marcus Sasser: 10 points, 3-8 FGs, 2-6 3-point FGs

Forward Buddy Boeheim: 9 points, 3-3 FGs, 3-3 3-point FGs

Forward Ausar Thompson: 7 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks

What's Next

Detroit squares off on Sunday against the Houston Rockets at 6 PM on ESPN2. The highly anticipated matchup between twin brothers Ausar Thompson and Amen Thompson has been put on hold since Amen suffered an ankle injury in his Summer League debut on Friday.