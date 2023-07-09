Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
AD-FREE
Search
spot_img

RECAP: Detroit Pistons Earn Summer League Victory Against Orlando Magic 89-78

Detroit's young core shines in their first Summer League matchup against Orlando.

Detroit Pistons logo
Detroit PistonsPistons NotesRECAP: Detroit Pistons Earn Summer League Victory Against Orlando Magic 89-78

Subscribe

By Eric Vincent
3 min.

Detroit's young core shines in their first Summer League matchup against Orlando.

Why It Matters

The Detroit Pistons succeeded in their first Summer League matchup, winning 89-78 against the Orlando Magic. Despite knocking off some rust and committing several sloppy turnovers, the Pistons finished on the winning end.

Detroit's bigs led their young core to victory with standout performances. Jalen Duren led the Detroit Pistons in scoring with 17 points, and James Wiseman pitched in with a double-double finishing with 16 points and 12 rebounds. The first-round rookies Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser flashed great promise in their NBA debuts.

Detroit Pistons

Pistons Vs. Magic By the Numbers

Total Rebounds: Pistons – 47 Magic – 29

Defensive Rebounds: Pistons – 37 Magic – 23

Turnovers: Pistons – 24 Magic – 19

Center Jalen Duren: 17 points, 5-8 FGs, 8 rebounds

Center James Wiseman: 16 points, 6-10 FGs, 12 rebounds

Guard Jaden Ivey: 14 points, 5-19 FGs, 6 turnovers

Guard Marcus Sasser: 10 points, 3-8 FGs, 2-6 3-point FGs

Forward Buddy Boeheim: 9 points, 3-3 FGs, 3-3 3-point FGs

Forward Ausar Thompson: 7 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks

What's Next

Detroit squares off on Sunday against the Houston Rockets at 6 PM on ESPN2. The highly anticipated matchup between twin brothers Ausar Thompson and Amen Thompson has been put on hold since Amen suffered an ankle injury in his Summer League debut on Friday.

- Advertisement -
spot_img

Related Articles

Detroit Pistons Announce Their Summer League Roster

The Detroit Pistons have officially released their upcoming roster for the Summer League games.
Read more

Mike Valenti trashes Troy Weaver following Joe Harris deal

Mike Valenti took Pistons GM Troy Weaver to task following today's trade.
Read more

5 Free Agents The Detroit Pistons Should Consider

The upcoming 2023 NBA Free Agency period is pivotal for the Detroit Pistons. Here are 5 free agents they should target this week.
Read more
Detroit PistonsPistons Notes

- A word from our sponsor -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous article
Detroit Lions S C.J. Gardner-Johnson drops 1st music video

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.