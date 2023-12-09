RECAP: Detroit Pistons Get Clobbered By the Orlando Magic 123-91

The Detroit Pistons failed to score 100 points on the way to their 19th straight loss.

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

The losing carries on as the Detroit Pistons are now down to their 19th consecutive loss. Friday night's matchup resulted in a brutal 32-point humbling loss to the Orlando Magic. The loss dropped the Pistons to a league-worst 2-20 record in the NBA.

Head Coach Monty Williams spoke excessively throughout the offseason about how he wanted to emphasize defense but that continues to be an issue for the Pistons. Detroit allowed Orlando to shoot 55% from the field and 38.5% from three-point range. The Pistons also surrendered 74 points in the paint against the Magic.

Detroit jumped out to an impressive start with an 18-12 lead. As soon as the bench came out, the Pistons lost the lead once again. The Magic jumped out to a lead as big as 34 points and the Pistons never really came close.

The offensive struggles continue to be a glaring issue for the Pistons as well. Detroit struggled to score at least 100 points for the first time this season. They also shot a very low 42% from the field and 20% from three.

Only three players scored in double digits for Detroit. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons in scoring with 20 points while also dishing out six assists. Killian Hayes pitched in 16 points and Alec Burks scored 14 points for the Pistons off the bench.

Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic Highlights

Detroit Pistons Vs. Orlando Magic By the Numbers

Largest Lead: Pistons – 6 Magic – 34

Assists: Pistons – 17 Magic – 26

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 44 Magic – 74

Field Goal Shooting: Pistons – 42% Magic – 55.1%

Cade Cunningham: 21 points, 8-15 FGs, 6 assists

Killian Hayes: 16 points, 7-11 FGs, 7 rebounds

Alec Burks: 14 points, 4-7 FGs, 2-3 3-point FGs

What's Next?

The Pistons will rest the rest of the weekend as they have their next matchup against the Indiana Pacers at home on Monday. The Pacers have been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA with their 12-8 start and could lead the Pistons to their 20th straight loss.