RECAP: Detroit Pistons Meltdown In Embarrassing Fashion Losing 131-110 to Sacramento Kings

The Detroit Pistons fumbled momentum and a huge lead for their 34th loss of the season.

Rob Gray, USA Today Sports

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons suffered through another brutal loss with a final score of 131-110 to the Sacramento Kings. What started off as one of the best starts of the season by the Pistons immediately became a nightmare finish.

The Pistons kicked off the first quarter scoring a franchise record-high 47 points against the Kings. Detroit shot an astounding 76% from the field while hitting 19 of 25 shots. They stepped up defensively as well holding Sacramento to 29 first-quarter points.

The second quarter was a complete change of momentum for both teams. After starting off hot in the first, the Pistons shot a disastrous 4-20 in the second. They also went on a crushing spree of five straight turnovers which the Kings took advantage of with buckets. By halftime, Detroit's 19-point lead instantly flipped into a 3-point 68-65 deficit.

Sloppy play continued throughout the third quarter for the Pistons. They cut the lead to three points after being down double-digits in multiple instances. Sacramento went on a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter to stretch their lead to 11 points. The Kings continued to pile up their lead to a 21-point final margin.

Detroit entered the contest without Cade Cunningham after the Pistons diagnosed his knee strain. Bojan Bogdanovic led the team in scoring with 26 points on 10-14 shooting. Jaden Ivey scored 22 points for the Pistons in 33 minutes.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Sacramento Kings Highlights

Detroit Pistons Vs. Sacramento Kings By the Numbers

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 46 Kings – 82

Assists: Pistons – 27 Kings – 39

Steals: Pistons – 12 Kings – 8

Field Goal Shooting: Pistons – 40/85 Kings – 54/94

Bojan Bogdanovic: 26 points, 10-14 FGs, 4-7 3-point FGs

Jaden Ivey: 22 points, 7-17 FGs, 6 assists

Jalen Duren: 16 points, 8-14 FGs, 10 rebounds

Alec Burks: 16 points, 5-11 FGs, 3-7 3-point FGs

What They're Saying

What's Next For the Detroit Pistons?

The Detroit Pistons‘ next shot to break their five-game losing streak is Wednesday at home against the San Antonio Spurs.