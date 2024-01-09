Detroit Sports Nation Logo

RECAP: Detroit Pistons Meltdown In Embarrassing Fashion Losing 131-110 to Sacramento Kings

The Detroit Pistons fumbled momentum and a huge lead for their 34th loss of the season.

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons suffered through another brutal loss with a final score of 131-110 to the Sacramento Kings. What started off as one of the best starts of the season by the Pistons immediately became a nightmare finish.

The Pistons kicked off the first quarter scoring a franchise record-high 47 points against the Kings. Detroit shot an astounding 76% from the field while hitting 19 of 25 shots. They stepped up defensively as well holding Sacramento to 29 first-quarter points.

The second quarter was a complete change of momentum for both teams. After starting off hot in the first, the Pistons shot a disastrous 4-20 in the second. They also went on a crushing spree of five straight turnovers which the Kings took advantage of with buckets. By halftime, Detroit's 19-point lead instantly flipped into a 3-point 68-65 deficit.

Sloppy play continued throughout the third quarter for the Pistons. They cut the lead to three points after being down double-digits in multiple instances. Sacramento went on a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter to stretch their lead to 11 points. The Kings continued to pile up their lead to a 21-point final margin.

Detroit entered the contest without Cade Cunningham after the Pistons diagnosed his knee strain. Bojan Bogdanovic led the team in scoring with 26 points on 10-14 shooting. Jaden Ivey scored 22 points for the Pistons in 33 minutes.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Sacramento Kings Highlights

Detroit Pistons Vs. Sacramento Kings By the Numbers

Detroit Pistons vs Sacramento Kings

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 46 Kings – 82

Assists: Pistons – 27 Kings – 39

Steals: Pistons – 12 Kings – 8

Field Goal Shooting: Pistons – 40/85 Kings – 54/94

Bojan Bogdanovic: 26 points, 10-14 FGs, 4-7 3-point FGs

Jaden Ivey: 22 points, 7-17 FGs, 6 assists

Jalen Duren: 16 points, 8-14 FGs, 10 rebounds

Alec Burks: 16 points, 5-11 FGs, 3-7 3-point FGs

What They're Saying

What's Next For the Detroit Pistons?

The Detroit Pistons‘ next shot to break their five-game losing streak is Wednesday at home against the San Antonio Spurs.

