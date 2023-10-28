RECAP: Detroit Pistons Pull Off Impressive Win Over the Charlotte Hornets 111-99

The Detroit Pistons scored their first regular season victory in convincing fashion.

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons improved to 1-1 in the regular season after defeating the Charlotte Hornets 111-99. Detroit put together a true team victory with a balanced scoring attack and an impressive defensive effort to go with it. The Pistons held the Hornets under 100 points along with having six of their players score in double digits.

One of the biggest areas of improvement head coach Monty Williams wanted the Pistons to focus on was defense. Detroit has looked a lot more aggressive defensively and it showed against the Hornets in their road test Friday. Holding Charlotte under 100 points and limiting them to 37.5% shooting shows their defensive focus is paying off.

The Pistons' offense received a huge spark from the second unit as they combined for 58 points. Alec Burks led all scorers in the game with 24 points off the bench. Jaden Ivey pitched in 18 points as he continues to come off the bench as well.

Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets By the Numbers

Rebounds: Pistons – 52 Hornets – 41

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 54 Hornets – 48

Field Goal Shooting: Pistons – 40/87 Hornets – 33/88

Steals: Pistons – 7 Hornets – 13

Alec Burks: 24 points, 5-10 FGs, 3-7 3-point FGs, 11-12 FTs

Jaden Ivey: 18 points, 8-14 FGs, 4 assists

Jalen Duren: 14 points, 17 rebounds, 2 blocks

Isaiah Stewart: 15 points, 6-11 FGs, 7 rebounds

Marvin Bagley: 14 points, 5-9 FGs, 4 rebounds

Cade Cunningham: 12 points, 4-13 FGs, 6 assists

What They're Saying

What's Next For the Detroit Pistons?

The Pistons travel back to Detroit to take on the Chicago Bulls in their home opener at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday at 7 PM. Both Eastern Conference Central division teams enter the matchup 1-1 looking to leave with a winning record and momentum.