RECAP: Detroit Pistons Start Competitive But Fall Late 107-103 Against the Denver Nuggets

The Detroit Pistons finish cold after a strong fight against the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons ended Monday night's contest against the Denver Nuggets in a 107-103 loss. Detroit's dreaded trend continues as they lost to another team without their best players.

Denver entered the game without Jamal Murray due to a hamstring injury. The Nuggets also lost Nikola Jokic and head coach Mike Malone when they were both ejected in the second quarter after receiving two technical fouls each. Even in the absence of the biggest pieces of Nuggets, the Pistons still managed to come up short in the final minutes of the game.

Detroit held a lead of their own by as many as eight points against Denver. Turnovers and missed shots plagued them in the final minutes of the game leading to their 12th consecutive loss plus a 2-13 record.

Former Pistons Reggie Jackson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope carried Denver in their return to Detroit. Jackson led the Nuggets in scoring with 21 points while dishing six assists. Caldwell-Pope chipped in 20 points of his own for Denver.

Cade Cunningham led all scorers with 27 points while assisting on nine buckets. Cunningham also received a rare favorable whistle from the official as he went to free throw time eleven times and made all of them.

Jaden Ivey played a season-high 30 minutes as a starter and made a major impact. He scored 17 points on 7-8 shooting with quality energy on the defensive end as well. Marvin Bagley III put together 18 points with 8 rebounds.

The Pistons received some much-needed health reinforcements with the season debut of Isaiah Livers and the return of Killian Hayes. Head coach Monty Williams also stated that injured center Jalen Duren should be able to return to the lineup “soon”.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Denver Nuggets Highlights

Detroit Pistons Vs. Denver Nuggets By the Numbers

Assists: Pistons – 21 Nuggets – 30

Rebounds: Pistons – 43 Nuggets – 43

Technical Fouls: Pistons – 1 Nuggets – 5

Cade Cunningham: 27 points, 7-17 FGs, 9 assists

Marvin Bagley III: 18 points, 7-13 FGs, 8 rebounds

Jaden Ivey: 17 points, 7-8 FGs, 4 rebounds

Stanley Umude: 11 points, 4-8 FGs, 3-5 3-point FGs

Isaiah Stewart: 11 points, 4-8 FGs, 11 rebounds

What's Next?

The Detroit Pistons are on a three-day rest break until their next game on Friday at Indiana against the Pacers. Detroit could have more players returning to the rotation from injury according to Coach Williams.