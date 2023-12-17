RECAP: Detroit Pistons Suffer Another Mind-Blowing Defeat 146-114 Milwaukee Bucks

The Detroit Pistons continue their losing skid at 23 games after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

The humiliating losing streak for the Detroit Pistons grew to 23 straight losses after a 146-114 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks. Their streak is now the third longest in NBA history tying themselves with the 1995-96 Vancouver Grizzlies, 1997-98 Denver Nuggets, and 2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats.

Detroit is coming off back-to-back blowouts against the Philadelphia 76ers, another Eastern Conference powerhouse. The Bucks served a 34-point beatdown in which they never trailed in their home matchup.

The Pistons again struggled to defend the three-point line in Saturday night's contest. Milwaukee shot 19-42 from beyond the long line averaging 45.2% as a team. Detroit struggled to keep up shooting 6-28 from three, averaging 21.4%.

Damian Lillard led all scorers in the game with 33 points for the Bucks. Bobby Portis recorded a double-double off the bench scoring 31 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 22 points on 7-9 shooting in 26 minutes.

After a disturbingly quiet performance Friday against the Sixers, Cade Cunningham had a revival game. Cunningham led the Pistons in scoring with 25 points along with six assists. Bojan Bogdanovic continues his scoring impact for Detroit with 24 points.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Milwaukee Bucks Highlights

Detroit Pistons Vs. Milwaukee Bucks By the Numbers

Largest Lead: Pistons – 0 Bucks – 34

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 64 Bucks – 50

Three-Point Shooting: Pistons – 6/28 Bucks – 19/42

Rebounds: Pistons – 36 Bucks – 49

Turnovers: Pistons – 8 Bucks – 15

Cade Cunningham: 25 points, 10-17 FGs, 6 assists

Bojan Bogdanovic: 24 points, 8-15 FGs, 2-6 3-point FGs

James Wiseman: 17 points, 7-9 FGs, 6 rebounds

What They're Saying?

What's Next For the Detroit Pistons?

The Pistons are off for one day before their next matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday at 7:30 P.M. on the road.