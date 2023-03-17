RECAP: Detroit Pistons Vs. Denver Nuggets 119-100

Sloppy second-half play spoiled a quality start by the Pistons on the way to another loss.

Why It Matters

What started as a strong first-half by the Detroit Pistons was followed by a sloppy second-half in a 119-100 loss to the Denver Nuggets. The double-digit lead was maintained for a good stretch of the fourth quarter by Denver. Veteran guard Rodney McGruder led the Pistons in scoring with 20 points in 34 minutes.

Pistons Vs. Nuggets By the Numbers

Second-Half Scoring: Pistons – 36 Nuggets – 61

Fast Break Points: Pistons – 8 Nuggets – 21

Rebounds: Pistons – 37 Nuggets – 47

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 52 Nuggets – 66

Guard Rodney McGruder: 20 points, 7-15 FGs, 6-10 3-point FGs

Center Jalen Duren: 15 points, 7-10 FGs, 13 rebounds

Center James Wiseman: 14 points, 7-14 FGs, 9 rebounds

Guard Jaden Ivey: 14 points, 4-15 FGs, 6 assists

