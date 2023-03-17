Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
spot_img

RECAP: Detroit Pistons Vs. Denver Nuggets 119-100

Sloppy second-half play spoiled a quality start by the Pistons on the way to another loss.

Detroit Pistons logo
Detroit PistonsPistons NotesRECAP: Detroit Pistons Vs. Denver Nuggets 119-100

Subscribe

By Eric Vincent
2 min.

Sloppy second-half play spoiled a quality start by the Pistons on the way to another loss.

Why It Matters

What started as a strong first-half by the Detroit Pistons was followed by a sloppy second-half in a 119-100 loss to the Denver Nuggets. The double-digit lead was maintained for a good stretch of the fourth quarter by Denver. Veteran guard Rodney McGruder led the Pistons in scoring with 20 points in 34 minutes.

Detroit Pistons

Pistons Vs. Nuggets By the Numbers

Second-Half Scoring: Pistons – 36 Nuggets – 61

Fast Break Points: Pistons – 8 Nuggets – 21

Rebounds: Pistons – 37 Nuggets – 47

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 52 Nuggets – 66

Guard Rodney McGruder: 20 points, 7-15 FGs, 6-10 3-point FGs

Center Jalen Duren: 15 points, 7-10 FGs, 13 rebounds

Center James Wiseman: 14 points, 7-14 FGs, 9 rebounds

Guard Jaden Ivey: 14 points, 4-15 FGs, 6 assists

What They're Saying

- Advertisement -
spot_img

Related Articles

RECAP: Motor City Cruise Keep Playoff Hopes Alive With 122-110 Win Over Cleveland Charge

The Cruise started their four-game home stretch with a double-digit victory against the Charge.
Read more

RECAP: Detroit Pistons Vs. Washington Wizards 117-97

Flat shooting and defensive miscues lead to Pistons' loss to Wizards.
Read more

RECAP: Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons 117-97

Strong scoring balance carries the Pistons to snap their eleven-game losing streak.
Read more
Pistons Notes

- A word from our sponsor -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous article
Darius Slay signs contract extension with Philadelphia Eagles

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.