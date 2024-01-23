RECAP: Jared Rhoden Comes Up Clutch For Motor City Cruise In 111-110 Victory

Late free throws by Jared Rhoden pushed the Motor City Cruise to a close win over the Long Island Nets.

Why This Matters For the Motor City Cruise

The Motor City Cruise leaned on their leading scorer Jared Rhoden to help pull off a tough 111-110 victory over the Long Island Nets. The Tuesday night matchup went back and forth through the majority of the game but finished with the Cruise earning their 7th win of the regular season.

Motor City's victory came down to the closing possessions of the game. The Cruise trailed the Nets 110-107 with just under a minute left on the clock. Zavier Simpson cut the Nets' lead to one point at 110-109 with a driving layup.

The next possession ended with a foul by the Cruise to Kyler Edwards, who ended up missing both free throws. Rhoden was fouled on the next possession and knocked down both free throws to give the Cruise a 111-110 lead. The Nets missed the final shot as the clock expired resulting in a close road victory for the Cruise.

Rhoden dropped 30 points on 11-29 shooting to help push the Motor City to the win. Stanley Umude scored 21 points on 7-16 shooting off the bench. Simpson recorded another impressive double-double with 20 points and 10 assists in a team-high 41 minutes.

Motor City Cruise Vs. Long Island Nets By The Numbers

ESPN

Points In the Paint: Cruise – 42 Nets – 58

Assists: Cruise – 18 Nets – 31

Steals: Cruise – 10 Nets – 5

Turnovers: Cruise – 12 Nets – 19

Jared Rhoden: 30 points, 11-24 FGs, 3-9 3-point FGs

Stanley Umude: 21 points, 7-16 FGs, 4-11 3-point FGs

Zavier Simpson: 20 points, 8-16 FGs, 10 assists

Jayce Johnson: 14 points, 5-11 FGs, 16 rebounds

Tosan Evbuomwan: 10 points, 3-9 FGs, 6 rebounds

What's Next For the Motor City Cruise

The Motor City Cruise and the Long Island Nets face off once again on Thursday in New York at 7 P.M.