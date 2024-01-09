Detroit Sports Nation Logo

RECAP: Jared Rhoden, Stanley Umude Carry Motor City Cruise to 130-113 Victory Over Osceola Magic

The Motor City Cruise remain undefeated at home after a blowout victory against Osceola Magic.

Why It Matters For the Motor City Cruise

The Motor City Cruise put together another impressive victory with a 130-113 final score against the Osceola Magic. The winning margin grew as large as 24 points with Motor City in the lead. Tuesday night's victory lifted the Cruise's record to 4-2 overall in the regular season along with 4-0 at home.

The Cruise were able to lean on star performances by their leading two-way players Jared Rhoden and Stanley Umude. Rhoden led all scorers with 31 points in 32 minutes. He started off hot scoring 12 points in the first quarter on 5-6 shooting from the field. The Cruise's leading scorer finished shooting 11-15 by the end of the game.

Umude scored 28 points off the bench in 24 minutes on 9-12 shooting. Motor City had been without an active Umude over the last three games. He provided a much-needed scoring spark with the second unit.

Motor City had a cohesive offensive game on the way to their victory. They shot 54.9% from the field plus 47.4% from 3-point range. The Cruise also had their way on the glass outrebounding the Magic 49-37.

Nathan Knight scored 18 points while pulling down 8 rebounds. Zavier Simpson recorded another double-double with 11 points and 10 assists.

Motor City Cruise Vs. Osceola Magic By the Numbers

Motor City Cruise vs Osceola Magic

Largest Lead: Cruise – 24 Magic – 4

Fast Break Points: Cruise – 20 Magic – 10

Rebounds: Cruise – 49 Magic – 37

Defensive Rebounds: Cruise – 41 Magic – 29

Field Goal Shooting: Cruise – 54.9% Magic – 45.3%

Jared Rhoden: 31 points, 11-15 FGs, 3-4 3-point FGs

Stanley Umude: 28 points, 9-12 FGs, 7-10 3-point FGs

Nathan Knight: 18 points, 4-7 FGs, 8 rebounds

Zavier Simpson: 11 points, 4-13 FGs, 10 assists

What's Next For the Motor City Cruise?

The Motor City Cruise will take on the Osceola Magic at home again on Thursday at the Wayne State Fieldhouse.

