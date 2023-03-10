Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
spot_img

RECAP: Jaylen Johnson Game-Winning Three Lifts Motor City Cruise Over Fort Wayne Mad Ants

Clutch fourth-quarter shooting helped complete a fourth quarter comeback for the Cruise.

Motor City Cruise
Detroit PistonsPistons NotesRECAP: Jaylen Johnson Game-Winning Three Lifts Motor City Cruise Over Fort Wayne...

Subscribe

By Eric Vincent
2 min.

Clutch fourth-quarter shooting helped complete a fourth quarter comeback for the Cruise.

Fort Wayne IN. – The Motor City Cruise kept their postseason hopes alive with a much needed 119-116 victory over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. The Cruise powered to their 13th win of the season with a strong fourth quarter surge. Forward Jaylen Johnson sealed the victory with a three-pointer with 0.4 seconds left.

Why It Matters

The Cruise improve to 13-14, remain 11th in the Eastern Conference

The Cruise are only 1.5 game behind in the playoff picture

Motor City Cruise By the Numbers

motor city cruise

Bench Points: Cruise – 45 Mad Ants – 20

Rebounds: Cruise – 54 Mad Ants – 41

Offensive Rebounds: Cruise – 18 Mad Ants – 8

Forward Jaylen Johnson: 23 points, 7-11 FGs, 5 rebounds

Guard Keifer Sykes: 21 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists

Forward Reggie Perry: 17 points, 7-10 FGs, 9 rebounds

Forward David Nwaba: 16 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists

Forward Jared Rhoden: 12 points, 5-13 FGs, 7 rebounds

What's Next

The Cruise finish their four-game road trip with one more game against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

- Advertisement -
spot_img

Related Articles

RECAP: Detroit Pistons Lose Off Last-Second Tip-In by Washington Wizards

The Pistons fall to another game-winning putback as the clock expires.
Read more

RECAP: Motor City Cruise Fail to End Long Island Nets’ Winning Streak With 114-102 Defeat

The Cruise drops to 12-14 as the Nets notch their 15th consecutive win and a playoff berth.
Read more

Jaden Ivey’s 3-point shooting improvement shows potential for the Detroit Pistons’ future

With the Detroit Pistons' struggles this season, rookie Jaden Ivey's recent improvement in 3-point shooting offers hope for the team's future, especially with the return of Cade Cunningham.
Read more
Pistons Notes

- A word from our sponsor -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous article
Marty Mornhinweg reveals 1 Thing Detroit Lions Must Address for Super Bowl Chance in 2023

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.