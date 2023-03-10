RECAP: Jaylen Johnson Game-Winning Three Lifts Motor City Cruise Over Fort Wayne Mad Ants

Clutch fourth-quarter shooting helped complete a fourth quarter comeback for the Cruise.

Fort Wayne IN. – The Motor City Cruise kept their postseason hopes alive with a much needed 119-116 victory over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. The Cruise powered to their 13th win of the season with a strong fourth quarter surge. Forward Jaylen Johnson sealed the victory with a three-pointer with 0.4 seconds left.

Why It Matters

The Cruise improve to 13-14, remain 11th in the Eastern Conference

The Cruise are only 1.5 game behind in the playoff picture

Motor City Cruise By the Numbers

Bench Points: Cruise – 45 Mad Ants – 20

Rebounds: Cruise – 54 Mad Ants – 41

Offensive Rebounds: Cruise – 18 Mad Ants – 8

Forward Jaylen Johnson: 23 points, 7-11 FGs, 5 rebounds

Guard Keifer Sykes: 21 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists

Forward Reggie Perry: 17 points, 7-10 FGs, 9 rebounds

Forward David Nwaba: 16 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists

Forward Jared Rhoden: 12 points, 5-13 FGs, 7 rebounds

What's Next

The Cruise finish their four-game road trip with one more game against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.